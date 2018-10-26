Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Invests $22.20 Million in National Research Co. (NRCIA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 575,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth $6,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRCIA opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.31 million, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.68. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

