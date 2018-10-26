Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Invests $22.20 Million in National Research Co. (NRCIA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 575,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth $6,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRCIA opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.31 million, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.68. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

