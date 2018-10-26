Comparing Patriot Transportation (PATI) & BEST (BSTI)

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) and BEST (NYSE:BSTI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

This table compares Patriot Transportation and BEST’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation $112.17 million 0.58 $1.82 million N/A N/A BEST $3.07 billion 0.67 -$188.72 million ($1.27) -4.37

Patriot Transportation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BEST.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Transportation and BEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation 4.14% 8.31% 6.18% BEST N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Patriot Transportation and BEST, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Transportation 0 0 0 0 N/A BEST 0 0 5 0 3.00

BEST has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 105.41%. Given BEST’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than Patriot Transportation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Patriot Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Patriot Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patriot Transportation beats BEST on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc., engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals. It primarily serves convenience stores and hypermarket accounts, fuel wholesalers, and oil companies, as well as industrial companies comprising cement and concrete accounts, and product distribution companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 451 tractors and 558 tank trailers, and 21 terminals and 7 satellite locations. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. It offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, express delivery, freight, and other services for multinational and corporate customers, as well as small and medium enterprises. The company also provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, reverse logistics, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. In addition, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as last-mile B2C services, such as parcel pick-up and drop-off, and bill payment services. Further, BEST Inc. provides various value-added services, including customized financial services, including fleet and equipment finance leases; and centralized sourcing of products and services, such as bulk procurement of trucks and accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.