Comparing Nuvectra (NVTR) and Iradimed (IRMD)

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Nuvectra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvectra and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -98.28% -77.95% -41.99% Iradimed 9.57% 8.99% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iradimed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvectra presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Iradimed has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Iradimed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Iradimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $31.84 million 8.67 -$44.60 million ($4.22) -4.59 Iradimed $23.08 million 12.17 $490,000.00 $0.08 328.63

Iradimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvectra. Nuvectra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvectra has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iradimed beats Nuvectra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells neural interface technologies, including microelectrode arrays, custom designed probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. IRadimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

