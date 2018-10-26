Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCE. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

CCE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 2,390,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,174,000 after buying an additional 698,437 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,655,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 40.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

