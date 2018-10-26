Citigroup Raises TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Price Target to $56.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.50 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 56,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,579. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Desilva acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,448,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,037,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after buying an additional 1,369,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

