China Mobile (CHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
Shares of NYSE:CHL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,021. The company has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.
About China Mobile
There is no company description available for China Mobile Ltd.
