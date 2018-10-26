China Mobile (CHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,021. The company has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 22.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 64.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

