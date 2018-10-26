ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0116

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Binance and OKEx. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $661,733.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00333486 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018098 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001358 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, Binance, BigONE, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

