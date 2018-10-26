Chanticleer (BURG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,662. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 35.65% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

