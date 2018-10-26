CFO4Life Group LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $142.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $127.64 and a 12 month high of $157.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.4359 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

