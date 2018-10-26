Celgene (CELG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. Celgene updated its FY 2018 guidance to $8.75-8.80 EPS.

NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,182. Celgene has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.