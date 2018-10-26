Celgene (CELG) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $72.72 on Friday. Celgene has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.34.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.