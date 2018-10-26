Carter’s (CRI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $89.11 and last traded at $91.68, with a volume of 1406968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.60.

The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.09). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.70.

In other Carter’s news, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Pulver acquired 4,500 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.33 per share, with a total value of $464,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,561.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carter’s by 22.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carter’s by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.