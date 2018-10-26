Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $301,000.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $737,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

