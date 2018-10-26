Cardinal Capital Management Sells 724 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

LOW opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.36 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.