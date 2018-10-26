Carbon Black (CBLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million.

NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 969,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,601. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBLK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carbon Black stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Carbon Black as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

