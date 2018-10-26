CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 14799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 49.19%.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRR. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $3,554,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,961,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 129,138 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.