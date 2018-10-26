CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRR. OTR Global downgraded CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

Shares of CARBO Ceramics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 59,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,738. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,850,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.