Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 132,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $47.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $712,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,940. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

