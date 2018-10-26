Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,700 Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $233,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,290,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cummins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Cummins by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,211 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.82 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

