Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stake in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,445,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $779,026,000 after purchasing an additional 847,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,892,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IDACORP by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,611 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 173,089 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,677 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,217,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,996 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $339.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

