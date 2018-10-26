Cambiar Investors LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of AYR opened at $19.31 on Friday. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

