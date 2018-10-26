Callaway Golf (ELY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

ELY remained flat at $$21.52 during midday trading on Friday. 163,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Callaway Golf news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $473,214.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

