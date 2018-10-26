Callaway Golf (ELY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.
ELY remained flat at $$21.52 during midday trading on Friday. 163,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.67.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.
