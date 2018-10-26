Calix Inc (CALX) Stake Increased by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,671 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Calix worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 54.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 139,250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $268,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $377,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $7.21 on Friday. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $388.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Calix had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Research analysts expect that Calix Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

