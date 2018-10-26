Cactus (WHD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Cactus from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. Cactus’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth about $51,410,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $34,585,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth about $6,961,000. Finally, Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.