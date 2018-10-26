Brokerages Set William Hill plc (WMH) Target Price at $312.45

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.45 ($4.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on William Hill from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on William Hill from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 197.85 ($2.59) on Tuesday. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In other news, insider Ruth Prior bought 38,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

