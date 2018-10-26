Brokerages Set Sasol Limited (SSL) PT at $41.00

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,705. Sasol has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 11.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sasol by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 105,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sasol by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

