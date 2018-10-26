Brokerages Set Sasol Limited (SSL) PT at $41.00

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.
Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,705. Sasol has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
