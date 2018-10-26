Brokerages Set CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Target Price at $30.44

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.