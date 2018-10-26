Brokerages Set AES Corp (AES) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get AES alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.