Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7,057.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 399,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $6,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,272,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,533,000.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,428. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

