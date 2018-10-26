Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 116.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,225,000 after buying an additional 2,487,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,876,000 after purchasing an additional 511,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,510. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $91.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.