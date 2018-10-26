Brokerages Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,256,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,613,000 after buying an additional 4,655,700 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,635,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 974,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 1,110,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 3,440,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

