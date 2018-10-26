Brokerages Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report sales of $163.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $165.70 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $157.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $712.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $724.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.54 million, with estimates ranging from $715.70 million to $728.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $23.86. 607,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,922. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

