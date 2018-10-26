Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Trading Up 2.5%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 2,804,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 540,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 44.03% and a negative return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company, which engages in the development of iAPPS web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. It enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its iAPPS platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

