Boyd Gaming (BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 3,521,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,411. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,588.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,712.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,428,514 over the last 90 days. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

