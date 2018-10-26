Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $627.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.96 million and the lowest is $617.62 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $657.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.91. 952,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,547. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $132.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

