BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Position Boosted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 278.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,949.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

BWA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,855. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

