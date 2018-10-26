Boeing Co (BA) Position Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,617 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $348,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 240,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 178,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $363.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $255.33 and a 1-year high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

