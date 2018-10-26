BMO Capital Markets Cuts Zions Bancorp (ZION) Price Target to $52.00

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.14.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 149,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $341,903.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,529. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.