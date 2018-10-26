Blucora Inc (BCOR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Blucora worth $111,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blucora by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $2,166,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $82,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,396.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,628 shares of company stock worth $3,625,081. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.22.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

