Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

