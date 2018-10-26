Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.63

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 947465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $239.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.