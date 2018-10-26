Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.63

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 947465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
