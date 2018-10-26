Belden Inc. (BDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Belden reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. Belden’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 392.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,038,628 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Belden by 22.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,398,000 after buying an additional 709,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Belden by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,098,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after buying an additional 241,889 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 103.0% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after buying an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDC traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 294,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,868. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Belden has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $87.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

