BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Lowered by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. BB&T accounts for 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BB&T were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of BB&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BB&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 911,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,172. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

