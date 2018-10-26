Bayer (BAYN) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.80 ($114.88).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €66.11 ($76.87) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

