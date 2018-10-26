Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 148,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 36,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,092. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

