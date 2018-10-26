Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $266.54 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00004139 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $266.54 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00250980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.93 or 0.09999530 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, ZB.COM, IDCM, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bancor Network, ChaoEX, Koinex, AirSwap, CPDAX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, LATOKEN, ABCC, BitBay, HitBTC, Mercatox, Liqui, WazirX, DDEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

