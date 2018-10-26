Barings LLC Buys New Position in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,857,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,664,000. Barings BDC comprises about 1.3% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barings LLC owned 0.16% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Barings Llc purchased 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $146,015.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 698,109 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,254.

NASDAQ BBDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 231,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,229. Barings BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

