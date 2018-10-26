Barclays Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Superior Energy Services (SPN)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) has been given a $10.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

