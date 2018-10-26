Bank of America Cuts Ford Motor (F) Price Target to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,632,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,575,727. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $4,226,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,166,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 1,437,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 92,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,984,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

