Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 0.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Baidu worth $54,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 66,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays set a $250.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.64.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.51. 2,697,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,986. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.60 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

